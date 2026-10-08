Nameless, Mejja, Breeder LW lead Safari Sevens entertainment line-up

Kenyan music heavyweights Nameless, Mejja, Breeder LW and Ssaru will lead a star-studded entertainment line-up at the 2026 Safari Sevens, as the tournament brings three days of rugby, music and entertainment to fans from 9 to 11 October at the Nyayo National Stadium.

The 28th edition of the Safari Sevens will bring together teams from Kenya and beyond, with the entertainment programme adding to the excitement as fans converge for the weekend.

The entertainment gets underway on Friday, with DJ Confy and DJ Grill setting the tone for the opening day.

On Saturday, Mejja and Breeder LW will headline the programme, bringing their distinctive sounds and high-energy performances to the Safari Sevens crowd.

DJ Most Wanted, DJ Joe Mfalme, DJ Incredible, and DJ Protégé will support them, while Claudia Naisabwa and BM Shaxxy will keep the crowd engaged as MCs throughout the day.

The entertainment line-up will culminate on Sunday, with Nameless and Ssaru taking centre stage.

DJ Tophaz, Kriss Darlin and DJ Deweez will support them, as Shema, Hype Ballo and MC BV Accurate host and keep the energy high as the tournament draws to a close.

The entertainment line-up is sponsored by Tusker at a tune of Ksh. 14 million sponsorship with the aim of enhancing the overall event experience for fans while supporting the delivery of rugby and entertainment throughout the tournament.

“Safari Sevens is an important fixture on Kenya’s rugby calendar, and our sponsorship is about making the experience bigger and better for the fans who come out to support the sport. Through the Tusker Na Rugby platform, we are bringing together top rugby action and a strong entertainment line-up to give fans more reasons to be part of the weekend,” said Keza Mpyisi, Tusker Sports Brand Manager.

Tusker’s support of Safari Sevens builds on its involvement in rugby throughout the year, including its backing of the National Sevens Circuit and the HSBC SVNS 2 event in Nairobi, taking the brand’s commitment to the sport and its fans across different rugby platforms.