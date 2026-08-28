New officers to help in fight against goonism, says Murkomen

The modernisation programme of the National Police Service is firmly on course, with the Government investing in recruitment, training and infrastructure to enhance the Service’s capacity to meet the country’s evolving security needs.

Speaking Friday during the 149th Pass-Out Ceremony of police recruits at the National Police Training College, Kiganjo Main Campus, Interior and National Administration Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen said the government is seeking to transform the Service into a professional, modern and citizen-centred institution.

“The modernisation of the National Police Service is firmly on course, with the Government seeking to transform the Service into a professional, modern and citizen-centred institution,” Murkomen said.

The CS noted that the new officers will help address the personnel shortage that has plagued the Service for years and play a crucial role in combating goonism and political violence.

6,000 police constables graduated, while another 4,000 are set to graduate in the coming weeks, bringing the total number to 10,000, the largest recruitment in the history of the Service.

“We thank the President for responding to concerns raised by Kenyans during the Jukwaa La Usalama forums and recommendations of the Taskforce on Police Reforms, demonstrating his commitment to transforming the Service into a modern, professional, and people-centred institution,” the CS said.

He noted that the new officers were adequately trained to respond to the evolving security needs while upholding the fundamental human rights and freedoms guaranteed by the Constitution.

President William Ruto reaffirmed these remarks, noting that the police have a responsibility to deal firmly and decisively with criminal elements while respecting and upholding the fundamental rights and freedoms of all Kenyans.

Earlier, the President broke ground for the construction of a state-of-the-art Chief Physical Training Instructor Grounds at the College, a major investment supported by the United States Government in partnership with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), aimed at advancing the modernisation of the National Police Service.