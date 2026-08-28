County NewsNEWS

New officers to help in fight against goonism, says Murkomen

Christine Muchira
By Christine Muchira
2 Min Read
Interior and National Administration Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen

The modernisation programme of the National Police Service is firmly on course, with the Government investing in recruitment, training and infrastructure to enhance the Service’s capacity to meet the country’s evolving security needs.

Speaking Friday during the 149th Pass-Out Ceremony of police recruits at the National Police Training College, Kiganjo Main Campus, Interior and National Administration Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen said the government is seeking to transform the Service into a professional, modern and citizen-centred institution.

- Advertisement -
kbcplus.co.ke #worldcupikokbc

“The modernisation of the National Police Service is firmly on course, with the Government seeking to transform the Service into a professional, modern and citizen-centred institution,” Murkomen said.

The CS noted that the new officers will help address the personnel shortage that has plagued the Service for years and play a crucial role in combating goonism and political violence.

6,000 police constables graduated, while another 4,000 are set to graduate in the coming weeks, bringing the total number to 10,000, the largest recruitment in the history of the Service.

“We thank the President for responding to concerns raised by Kenyans during the Jukwaa La Usalama forums and recommendations of the Taskforce on Police Reforms, demonstrating his commitment to transforming the Service into a modern, professional, and people-centred institution,” the CS said.

Treasury PS rejects claims Kenyans are overtaxed
Munya criticises push for single Mt Kenya party, terms it undemocratic
Governor Wavinya calls for political tolerance, unity
Mandera County intensifies bursary disbursement to keep learners in school

He noted that the new officers were adequately trained to respond to the evolving security needs while upholding the fundamental human rights and freedoms guaranteed by the Constitution.

President William Ruto reaffirmed these remarks, noting that the police have a responsibility to deal firmly and decisively with criminal elements while respecting and upholding the fundamental rights and freedoms of all Kenyans.

Earlier, the President broke ground for the construction of a state-of-the-art Chief Physical Training Instructor Grounds at the College, a major investment supported by the United States Government in partnership with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), aimed at advancing the modernisation of the National Police Service.

65 reformed addicts graduate after successful rehabilitation in Mombasa
World weather body warns of record temperatures resulting from elnino phenomenon
Kindiki commissions equipment to support ‘Operation Maliza Uhalifu’
Barongo: Finance Bill 2024 could stifle economic growth
Regional scientific forum opens in Mombasa amid renewed optimism
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByChristine Muchira
Follow:
Christine Muchira is a journalist and storyteller with a passion for data-driven reporting and impactful human-interest narratives. I hold a postgraduate degree in International Studies and an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Media Studies both from the University of Nairobi, bringing a strong global perspective to her work while remaining deeply rooted in local community stories.
Previous Article Ruto: Politically sponsored violence has no place in Kenya’s democracy
Next Article Wetang’ula warns politicians against undermining IEBC
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Wetang’ula warns politicians against undermining IEBC
Local News NEWS
Ruto: Politically sponsored violence has no place in Kenya’s democracy
Local News NEWS
Kirinyaga Woman Rep Njeri Maina wants probe into violent political rally
More
Kindiki challenges opposition to account for development record
Local News NEWS

You May also Like

Local NewsNEWS

Witnesses detail chilling ordeals in Shakahola massacre case

Local NewsNEWS

State commits to revamp TVETs, Mudavadi says

County NewsNEWS

Isiolo County director reported missing

Local NewsNEWS

Mbadi defends Vision 2060, says Kenya needs new development blueprint

Show More