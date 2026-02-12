Local NewsNEWS

Senator Sifuna denounces his removal as ODM Party SG

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
2 Min Read

Embattled Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has denounced his removal as ODM Secretary General, insisting he is the party’s duly elected Secretary General.

Speaking a day after his ouster following an ODM National Executive Committee’s (NEC) resolution, Sifuna said that his removal was not only illegal but did not meet the party’s constitution on fair administration of justice.

“I am not going anywhere. I will fight in all legal fronts. I am the duly elected Secretary General of the ODM Party,” he said on Thursday while addressing the media at a Nairobi hotel.

“I remain a loyal member and the duly elected Secretary General of ODM. As I navigate this period, I ask for your prayers and goodwill, but importantly, I urge all of you to remain vigilant in guarding the freedoms Raila taught us never to compromise on,” he added.

Sifuna claimed that he was denied an opportunity by NEC to defend himself, claiming that the decision contradicts the party procedures.

In addition, Sifuna insisted that he remains committed to the party and its founding ideals, vowing to continue defending ODM despite the leadership reshuffle.

ODM Deputy Party Leader Senator Godfrey Otsotsi said wrangles in the Orange Party were being perpetrated by outsiders who he claimed had infiltrated the party for their own benefits.

His sentiments were echoed by Siaya Governor James Orengo, who said ODM will remain stable and will not be divided, urging its followers in the country to remain firm and espoused the ideals of the late ODM leader Raila Odinga.

