Monday to deputise Aussems at Nairobi United

Former Harambee Stars Midfielder Osborne Monday has joined Nairobi United as assistant coach, marking the latest move in an eventful year for Monday known as Mundial in football circles and signalling the ambitious club’s intent to build on a strong debut top-flight campaign.

Monday’s arrival comes just months after he returned to Shabana FC as first assistant coach, a role he took on to help stabilise the Gusii-based side following the departure of head coach Peter Okidi in March.

That stint proved short-lived, with Shabana eventually finishing the season fifth on the FKF Premier League table with 52 points.

By contrast, Nairobi United enjoyed a standout maiden season in the top flight, finishing fourth with 53 points, one place and one point ahead of Shabana.

Rather than rest on that achievement, the club has moved aggressively in the transfer market, strengthening both its playing squad and its technical setup.

Monday’s appointment follows the earlier arrival of Belgian coach Patrick Aussems, who previously worked with AFC Leopards and Tanzanian side Simba SC and is expected to lead Nairobi United’s bench.

For Monday, the switch represents another step in a coaching career built on a strong playing pedigree.

He earned 27 caps for the Kenyan national team and played for clubs including Tusker FC, Mathare United, Sofapaka, Kariobangi Sharks, Posta Rangers, and had a stint with Tanzania giants Azam before transitioning into coaching, where he has also held roles at Murang’a Seal where he enjoyed arguably his best yet.