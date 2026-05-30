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Suspect behind viral inflammatory posts arrested in Mombasa

Margaret Kalekye
By Margaret Kalekye
1 Min Read

Detectives have arrested David Onyango, aka MC Adek Tatu, in Mombasa over alleged insensitive and inflammatory social media posts that sparked widespread public outrage.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the offensive content was posted in the aftermath of the devastating fire at Utumishi Girls’ Academy that claimed the lives of 16 students was deemed a threat to public order and peace.

Acting on intelligence, detectives launched a manhunt and tracked the suspect to his hideout at Queen’s Court in Utange, Mombasa County, where he was arrested at his residence.

The suspect is currently in custody and is being processed ahead of his arraignment in court.

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At the same time, the DCI cautioned Kenyans against the irresponsible use of social media platforms.

“The DCI reminds all netizens that the digital space is not a lawless jungle. While we enjoy the freedom of expression, publishing or distributing inflammatory content that incites public outrage and undermines national cohesion is a criminal offence. We urge members of the public to use social media platforms responsibly,” the agency said.

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