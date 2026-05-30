FootballSports

Junior Starlets held by Uganda,advance to the third round of U17 FIFA Women’s World Cup

Bernard Okumu
By Bernard Okumu
1 Min Read

The national U17 Women’s soccer team Junior Starlets have qualified for the third and final round of the 2026 FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup qualifier despite being held to a 0-0 draw by Uganda during their second round,second round duel played at Nyayo National Stadium.

RUN VCR AT:    Kenya advanced to the third round on away goal rule having held Uganda to a 1-1 draw in the first leg played last week in Kampala.Following the win Kenya will now face either South Africa or Tanzania  in the THIRD ROUND.

Tanzania will attaempt to overturn a 0-2 deficit when the two sides meet in the second leg tomorrow in Pretoria.After the conclusion of the third round fixtures four aggregate winners will qualify for the 2026 FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup scheduled October in Morocco.

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