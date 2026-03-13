Government publishes subsidized maize seed prices

Farmers across the country will now have access maize seeds at subsidized prices after the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock published new prices which take effect immediately.

In a letter to the Kenya Seed Company Managing, Agriculture Principal Secretary Dr Kipronoh Ronoh directed the institution to effect the new prices in efforts to improve the country food and nutrition security,.

Maize farmers will now begin buying 1kg of maize seed at Ksh 250, while 2kg of maize seed will retail at Ksh 500.

Farmers are also to pay Ksh 2,500 for 10kg of maize seed and 6,000kg for for 25kg of maize seed.

The new directive follows the ongoing Fertilizer Subsidy Program as the government seeks to expand subsidies on crucial farm inputs.

“In 2025/26 financial year, the government has made provision of Ksh 2 billion to subsidize maize seeds which is considered a staple food for the country,” said Dr Ronoh in the directive.