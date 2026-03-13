BusinessLocal Business

Government publishes subsidized maize seed prices

Ronald Owili
By Ronald Owili
1 Min Read
Agriculture PS Dr Kipronoh Ronoh

Farmers across the country will now have access maize seeds at subsidized prices after the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock published new prices which take effect immediately.

In a letter to the Kenya Seed Company Managing, Agriculture Principal Secretary Dr Kipronoh Ronoh directed the institution to effect the new prices in efforts to improve the country food and nutrition security,.

Maize farmers will now begin buying 1kg of maize seed at Ksh 250, while 2kg of maize seed will retail at Ksh 500.

Farmers are also to pay Ksh 2,500 for 10kg of maize seed and 6,000kg for for 25kg of maize seed.

The new directive follows the ongoing Fertilizer Subsidy Program as the government seeks to expand subsidies on crucial farm inputs.

“In 2025/26 financial year, the government has made provision of Ksh 2 billion to subsidize maize seeds which is considered a staple food for the country,” said Dr Ronoh in the directive.

Report shows men pay more for health services than women
BAT sees sunset for US cigarette business
Chad Pollock appointed Visa’s General Manager for East Africa
Uganda’s Q1 expenditure to amount to Ush 5.9T
Bayer stops distribution of pharmaceuticals in East Africa
Connected Summit: ICTA lines up 130 tech startups for funding
Trump signs order to cut tariffs on Japanese cars to 15%
Safaricom secures Ksh 15B loan for sustainable programmes
Court to hear Kisii tea farmers’ petition at the end of July
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article President William Ruto assents to key three Bills
Next Article All set for UDA party primaries in 18 counties
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Kisumu Youngsters’ John Shivisi named Betika Coach of the month
HOCKEY Sports
SHA
CS Duale welcomes new SHA officers to boost UHC delivery
Local News NEWS
Vivo Energy Kenya celebrates Hyundai Team’s Kenya wildlife livery gesture
Rally Sports
ASEAN
Indonesia calls for stronger ASEAN–Kenya cooperation on blue economy
County News NEWS

You May also Like

BusinessLocal Business

Tourism earnings in first half of the year hits Ksh 142B

BusinessLocal Business

Super Petrol prices down by Ksh 8.18 in latest review

BusinessInternational Business

Delta Airlines laces into CrowdStrike, says it lost $500m in outage

BusinessLocal Business

I&M net profit rises to Ksh 6.1B on strong income

Show More