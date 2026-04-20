Absa Bank inks asset finance deal with Japanese vehicle exporter

Absa Bank Kenya has signed an agreement with Japan’s global car exporter World Navi to enable customers access structured asset financing for various vehciles.

Under the deal, customer importing vehicles through World Navi will access import financing which cover key upfront costs, including vehicle purchase and shipping expenses.

Absa Bank Kenya Business Banking Director Renato D’souza, said the partnership allows Kenyans who are now opting to vehicle directly from Japan to source vehicles of their choice from Japan through a seamless, efficient and manageable process.

“Through this partnership, we are seeking to address these challenges by offering an integrated solution that combines trusted vehicle sourcing with tailored financing support,” said D’souza.

By covering upfront shipping costs, the firms says Kenyan importers will be able to preserve working capital and better manage cash flow while still acquiring the vehicles they need.

Customers will also benefit from World Navi’s vehicle sourcing expertise as well as its reputable quality‑checks to ensure safe and reliable process from Japan to Kenya.

“It not only expands access to high-quality vehicles for individuals, SMEs, and corporates, but also sets a new standard for industry by integrating financing and supply into one streamlined solution that prioritizes reliability, transparency, and value. Together, we are making the importation journey simpler, faster, and more predictable for Kenyan customers,” added Yoshifumi Sawada, World Navi Managing Director.

The two firms says under the deal, importers will also enjoy faster delivery through priority shipping, seamless end-to-end handling from purchase to delivery, and dedicated local support in Kenya for clearing, logistics, and vehicle handover.