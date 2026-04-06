In photos: HoPS Koskei, CS Chirchir condole with KPA boss Ruto

Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service Felix Koskei and Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir are among the high-ranking government officials who Monday condoled with the family of Kenya Ports Authority Managing Director, Capt. William Ruto.

The KPA boss was travelling with his family to Arusha, Tanzania, for the Easter holiday when their vehicle, on Friday evening, collided with a stationary trailer.

18-year-old Mitchell Jelimo Kemboi died on the spot, while the other family members were hospitalised but have since been discharged.

Jomvu MP Badi Twalib Bady also visited the family.

Jelimo will be buried this Friday at their Kabarak home in Nakuru County.