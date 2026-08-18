Sports

EADB backs FEASSA games with Ksh 11.6 million sponsorship

Bernard Okumu and Vincent Mogoi
By Bernard Okumu and Vincent Mogoi
2 Min Read

The East African Development Bank (EADB) has committed $90,000 (approximately Ksh 11.6 million) as the title sponsor of the 23rd edition of the Federation of East Africa Secondary Schools Sports Association (FEASSA) Games, currently underway in Morogoro, Tanzania.

EADB Country Manager Stephen Wambura announced the sponsorship at the opening ceremony at Jamhuri Stadium on Sunday, 16 August 2026. “While our core mandate is financing development projects across key sectors of the economy, we recognise that sustainable development goes beyond infrastructure and enterprises. It also means investing in people, especially young people, who represent the future of our region,” Wambura said.

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Under the sponsorship, EADB will support the production of medals and trophies for winning teams and provide playing kits for teams competing in the finals.

The deal marks a turning point for the tournament’s commercial standing. For years, the regional school games have largely operated without a major tournament sponsor, but a four-year agreement is expected to be signed on the sidelines of this year’s Games, potentially providing FEASSA with greater financial stability and a more structured commercial platform going forward.

This year’s tournament has attracted 413 teams and 5,548 participants from across East Africa, competing in 51 sporting disciplines, making it one of the largest school sports events on the continent. Tanzania is fielding its largest-ever FEASSA delegation, with approximately 1,500 athletes competing on home soil. The games began on Friday, 14 August, and run through Saturday, 22 August 2026, with Uganda entering as defending overall champion.

Wambura added that the bank views the partnership as part of its broader Corporate Social Initiatives agenda, framing the investment as one that extends beyond the competition itself to the development of the region’s next generation of leaders.

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