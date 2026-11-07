Mariga and six NEC members kicked out during FKF SGM in Meru

FKF Vice President McDonald Mariga alongside six National Executive Committee (NEC) members have been expelled during a special general(SGM) meeting held on Saturday in Meru County.

Mariga who fell out with his President Hussein Mohammed immediately after the 2025 CHAN finals in Nairobi were voted out unanimously by NEC members in a tense meeting under heavy police deployment.

The start of the meeting was delayed as police lobbed tear gas in the meeting hall to separate dissenting members from both sides.

Immediately as the situation calmed, the meeting started with the first agenda, which was discussing the conduct of the seven members led by Mariga.

The resolution follows consideration of allegations of serious and repeated violations of the FKF Constitution and applicable FIFA regulations, relating to the conduct of the seven officials and their actions within the federation.

The seven expelled NEC members are FKF Vice President McDonald Mariga Wanyama, Central NEC member Robert Kenneth Macharia, Upper Rift Valley NEC member Bernard Korir Lagat, Woman Representative Violet Kerubo Momanyi, Nyanza NEC member Collins Opiyo Kalee, Coast NEC member Gabriel Mghendi, and Nairobi’s NEC member Daniel Akala Shikanda.

The matters considered included the purported NEC resolution of 24 April 2026 seeking the removal of the FKF President and other federation officials, repeated failure to attend duly

convened NEC meetings, unauthorized communication on behalf of the federation, and actions.

The proceedings were attended by representatives of FIFA and the Confederation of African Football alongside the Acting Sports Registrar, Chacha Maroa, and representatives of the State Department for Sports.