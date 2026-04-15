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Two arrested over abduction, killing of 9-year-old boy in Kiambu

Prudence Wanza
By Prudence Wanza
1 Min Read

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the abduction and murder of a nine-year-old boy in Kajai, Githunguri Sub-County, Kiambu County.

The suspects, identified as James Ngigi Ngendo, 32, and James Mburi Chichu, 75, are in custody after being arraigned in court, where investigators secured 10-day custodial orders to allow for further probe into the incident.

According to detectives, the boy’s mother had left him at home under the care of his grandmother and sister while she attended a family gathering in Kipipiri.

Shortly after she left, the grandmother reportedly received a call from a man later identified as Ngendo, who claimed to have abducted the child and demanded a ransom of Ksh150,000.

Investigations led officers to Gitothua in Ruiru Sub-County, where the first suspect was traced and arrested.

He later led detectives to the second suspect in Kigio area, Githunguri Sub-County, resulting in a second arrest.

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Acting on information provided during interrogation, detectives searched a house previously occupied by the first suspect where they discovered the child’s body concealed inside a manila bag, hidden under clothing materials on the rooftop.

The body was moved to Mukoe Funeral Home, where it awaits postmortem examination.

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