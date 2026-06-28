Govt steps up shift from traditional fuels to clean cooking by 2028

The Kenyan Government is intensifying efforts to transition millions of households from traditional cooking fuels, such as firewood and charcoal, to cleaner alternatives. Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi describes the shift as crucial for improving public health, protecting the environment, and expanding access to sustainable energy.

Speaking during the opening of a respiratory medical camp at the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) Siaya Campus, Wandayi reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to achieving universal access to clean cooking by 2028 through the Kenya National Clean Cooking Transition Strategy.

He stated that the initiative aims to mitigate the health risks associated with household air pollution, which currently affects millions of Kenyans reliant on traditional cooking fuels.

“An estimated 9.1 million Kenyan households, including 1.7 million urban and 7.4 million rural households, still rely on traditional cooking fuels, exposing millions of women, children and the elderly to smoke that contributes to respiratory illnesses and other health complications,” he explained.

Wandayi noted that the Government’s clean cooking strategy acknowledges the diverse energy needs of communities, promoting a range of affordable and sustainable cooking options, including liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), electric cooking, bioethanol, biogas, and improved cookstoves.

To expedite this transition, he stated that the Ministry is working to expand access to clean cooking technologies while simultaneously addressing the affordability barriers that have hindered adoption in many households.

“We are working to bridge the supply gap by expanding the availability and accessibility of clean cooking technologies and fuels. We are also addressing affordability challenges to ensure that more households can adopt cleaner solutions without placing additional pressure on household incomes,” he said.

The Cabinet Secretary further added that the Government is leveraging the clean energy transition to stimulate economic growth by supporting the local production of clean cooking technologies and fuels.

“We are promoting local manufacturing of clean cooking technologies and supporting local fuel production. This will not only improve access but also create jobs, stimulate enterprise development and strengthen Kenya’s economy,” he affirmed.

Wandayi also underscored the importance of public awareness, noting that many households remain uninformed about the health, environmental, and economic benefits of clean cooking.

“We are investing in public awareness and education because many households still lack information on the health, economic, and environmental benefits of clean cooking,” he stated.

He highlighted that the Integrated National Energy Plan (INEP) 2023–2043 places clean cooking at the core of both national and county energy planning. This empowers counties with greater responsibility to develop solutions that reflect local cooking practices, available resources, and community needs.

Wandayi urged county governments to capitalise on this framework by investing in practical clean cooking initiatives that improve household health while supporting local economic development.

He also encouraged residents to utilise the free respiratory screening services offered during the two-day medical camp, stressing that early diagnosis and prevention are crucial in reducing the burden of respiratory diseases linked to household air pollution.