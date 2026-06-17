Noah Lyles smashes 150m as Gout Gout Bounces back in Ostrava

Noah Lyles produced the standout performance of the Golden Spike Ostrava meeting on Tuesday, clocking 14.67 seconds to set a world-leading mark over 150 metres and extend his unbeaten run through the 2026 outdoor season.

Competing over the rarely-run distance for the first time, the Olympic 100m champion shaved a quarter of a second off the previous world best of 14.92, set by Jamaica’s Kishane Thompson earlier this year in Florida. Lyles was locked stride-for-stride with South Africa’s Sinesipho Dambile coming off the final bend before pulling away decisively in the home straight. Dambile crossed second in 14.78.

Australian teenager Gout Gout finished third in 14.96, a result that nonetheless represented a world under-20 best for the distance and a bounce-back display after a quieter start to the race. The 18-year-old, who set a world U20 200m record of 19.67 earlier this season, embraced Lyles in celebration once the American’s time was confirmed, underlining a mentor-mentee relationship that has developed between the pair since Gout’s breakthrough as a teenager training alongside Lyles in Florida.