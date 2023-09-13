President Ruto to forge tech ties in Silicon Valley, attend UN General Assembly 

President William Ruto is set to leave the country Wednesday evening for a visit to the United States.

In a statement issued by State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed, Ruto’s visit underscores Kenya’s commitment to tech innovation and its pivotal role as a trade partner with the United States.

President Ruto will visit Silicon Valley in San Francisco, where he will meet with tech leaders of Microsoft, Intel, Google and Apple, among others.

The visit aims to enhance investment opportunities and trade relations with the United States, with a particular focus on nurturing Kenya’s thriving start-up sector known as the “Silicon Savannah.”

The head of state will emphasise Kenya’s young talent, green energy initiatives and its value as an alternative supply chain for American companies.

Thereafter, President Ruto will attend the 78th United Nations General Assembly session in NewYork.

“The global gathering will assess progress towards the 2030 Agenda and Sustainable

Development Goals (SDGs), address critical global challenges such as the climate crisis and debt concerns in the Global South,” said Mohamed.

Additionally, the Head of State will participate in the UN Secretary-General’s Climate Ambition summit, building on the successes of the recently concluded Africa Climate Summit in Nairobi.

On the sidelines of the General Assembly, President Ruto will chair a session of the Committee of African Heads of State and Government on Climate Change and participate in discussions on the High-Level Panel for Sustainable Ocean Economy.

He will also hold bilateral meetings with world leaders.