NOCK Deputy Barnaba Korir among 25 sportmen and women honoured in Mashujaa celebrations

Seasoned Sports administrator and National Olympics Committee of Kenya(NOC-K) 1ST Deputy President Barnaba Korir was among the 25 sportsmen and women honored during this year’s 63rd Mashujaa Day celebrations held on Tuesday at the Kipchoge Keino Stadium in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County

Korir, who doubles as an Athletics Kenya Executive member and director for Youth development at AK, was recognized for spearheading youth athletics development in the country.

Under his stewardship, Athletics Kenya rolled out more than 50 school holiday training camps targeting marginalized and talent-rich regions including Turkana, Baringo, Isiolo, Coast, and West Pokot.

The hubs provide continuous coaching, standardized sports nutrition, and safe training spaces for U18 and U20 athletes.

His structural systems culminated in Team Kenya securing 2nd place globally and 1st place in Africa at the World U20 Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

Under his direct administrative oversight, the junior team earned 11 medals: 4 Gold, 3 Silver, and 4 Bronze.

Other sportsmen and women honored in this year’s Mashujaa Day celebrations included 3,000m steeplechase record holder Beatrice Chepkoech, former two-time world youth champion Mercy Cherono, former 1500m world champion Timothy Cheruiyot, current 1500m world bronze medalist Reynold Cheruiyot, 2004 Olympics bronze medalist in 3000m SC Paul Kipsiele Koech, 3000m SC champion Edmund Serem, world champion Lillian Odira (800m), and world marathon record holder Sebastian Sawe.

Others feted were para-athlete Michelle Chepngetich Kipoyegon, Karate coach Paul Wesonga, former African 10,000m champion William Sigei, netballer Irene Anyango, Harambee Starlets midfielder Fasila Adhiambo and goalkeeper Annedy Kundu, and former Harambee Starlets coach Beldine Odemba.

Kenya Football Fans Federation (KEFOFA) President Francis Liboyi was also honored alongside sports administrator and ex-para powerlifter Sela Odhiambo, deaf chess player Janet Atieno, APS Bomet FC founder Rose Chemutai, skater Kelvin Kiarie, para-athlete Travis Njoroge, athletics coach Carolyne Anyango, amputee football president Hashim Kamau Athman, former African 10,000m champion William Sigei, and former 1500m African silver medalist Robert Kibet.