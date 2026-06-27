NTSA introduces tighter vehicle inspection rules

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has issued new directives requiring owners of motor vehicles more than four years old to present their vehicles for annual inspection from 1st July. The authority says the measures aim to enhance road safety and ensure that only roadworthy vehicles operate on Kenyan roads.

In a public notice, the NTSA Director General, Nashon Kondiwa, stated that inspections would be conducted at its designated centres. Affected motorists must book appointments via the NTSA service portal, accessible through the eCitizen platform.

Kondiwa said the move aligns with Section 55 of the Traffic Act and forms part of its broader mandate to register, license, inspect, and certify motor vehicles.

“All motor vehicle owners with vehicles above four years from the recorded date of manufacture are therefore expected to book for annual inspection through the NTSA service portal accessible through the eCitizen platform,” He reiterated.

However, the NTSA boss clarified that the enforcement date for mandatory inspections of private motor vehicles would be announced separately.

Motorists were also cautioned against seeking inspection services from private entities, as the NTSA has not yet licensed any private company to conduct motor vehicle inspections.

“NTSA has not yet licensed any private entity to offer motor vehicle inspection services,” the statement affirmed.

In addition to the new requirements for older vehicles, the NTSA announced that inspections for school transport vehicles and commercial service vehicles would continue at all its inspection centres.

School management and transport operators are directed to ensure that vehicles transporting learners are roadworthy and display valid inspection stickers. Law enforcement officers have been instructed to verify the authenticity of the stickers using the NTSA Mobile App.

Similarly, owners of commercial service vehicles must ensure their vehicles undergo inspection and obtain valid inspection stickers before operating on public roads. The Authority stated that the implementation of certain provisions under the Traffic (School Transport) Rules, 2026, including reflectorised red stop mechanical signal arms and telematic systems, would be communicated to the public at a later date.

Enforcement of regulations requiring telematic systems and underride protection devices for commercial vehicles has also been deferred, with the implementation schedule to be announced in due course.

The NTSA reaffirmed its zero-tolerance policy on corruption, warning the public against individuals claiming they can fast-track inspections or influence the outcome of NTSA services.

“The Authority is committed to acting professionally, fairly, and with integrity,” Kondiwa said in the statement, urging the public to report any bribery or fraud attempts to the NTSA or the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission.

The new directives, he said, are part of the Authority’s ongoing efforts to strengthen vehicle compliance, improve roadworthiness, and enhance safety for all road users.