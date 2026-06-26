Local NewsNEWS

NPS probes alleged police misconduct during June 25 demos

Service reaffirms zero tolerance for brutality following viral Nakuru arrest video.

Eric Biegon
By Eric Biegon
2 Min Read
National Police Service (NPS) spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga. Photo/Courtesy

The National Police Service (NPS) announced Friday evening that it has initiated an investigation into the alleged mistreatment of a suspect during an arrest in Nakuru.

The investigation follows the widespread circulation on social media of a video depicting what the Service described as the inappropriate handling of a suspect during an arrest in Nakuru City during the June anniversary demonstrations.

In a statement, NPS spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga condemned all forms of unprofessional conduct, excessive force, and violations of established policing procedures.

“The Service strongly condemns all forms of unprofessional conduct, excessive force, or breaches of established procedures. We remain committed to upholding the highest standards of professionalism, respect for human rights, and adherence to the Constitution of Kenya and other relevant laws,” he said.

- Advertisement -
KBC Huduma Partnership

The move, according to Nyaga reaffirms the Service’s commitment to professional policing and includes a warning that officers found culpable of misconduct will face disciplinary action.

Preliminary reports suggest that the arrest may not have complied with the National Police Service’s Standard Operating Procedures or the legal safeguards designed to protect the dignity and constitutional rights of suspects.

Ministry of Education moves to resolve TUK industrial action
Kenya highlights forest protection gains at global climate leaders meeting
Former CS Balala at Malindi Courts to face graft related charges
President Ruto attends 2nd international investment conference in Homa Bay

Nyaga confirmed that Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja has instructed the Internal Affairs Unit to conduct a thorough, professional, and impartial investigation, with findings to be submitted within seven days.

“Such behavior is unacceptable and contrary to the core values of the National Police Service. Appropriate action will be taken based on the findings,” he said.

The Service has appealed to members of the public with information pertinent to the investigation to report it to their nearest police station or use available police reporting channels.

Nyaga reiterated the National Police Service’s zero-tolerance policy against police brutality, misconduct, and any actions that undermine public confidence.

“We remain committed to professional policing that serves and protects all Kenyans, residents and visitors while fully respecting their constitutional rights,” he said.

Hearing of Ksh 400M fraud case against Kenyan businessman to take 14 days
Gov’t seeks alternatives for road levy amid cost of living concerns
State to construct ICU in Kshs. 950 million social economic development project in Kilifi
King Mohammed VI give orders in rescue operation following the earthquake tragedy
SDGs: Global Compact Network Kenya roots for sustainable business practices
Share This Article
Previous Article Government ends decades of land uncertainty in Kihiu Mwiri
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Government ends decades of land uncertainty in Kihiu Mwiri
Local News NEWS
Bitok champions aviation reforms to unlock Kenya’s tourism potential
Local Business NEWS
Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese president, meets with Cambodian People's Party President and Senate President Samdech Techo Hun Sen at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, on June 26, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)
China to establish security pact with Cambodia
International News
A robot gives a thumb up to a participant of the 17th Annual Meeting of the New Champions in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, on June 23, 2026. (Xinhua/Liu Lingyi)
Summer Davos turns spotlight on China’s innovation-led path amid global uncertainties
International Business

You May also Like

County NewsNEWS

Panic in Mlolongo as homes face demolition over NSSF land dispute

Local NewsNEWS

Met: Heavy rains expected in several parts of the country from Thursday

County News

Kenya’s dairy sector puts spotlight on farmers voice and women’s economic power

County NewsNEWS

I’ll serve with unwavering commitment, Mudavadi says on new roles

Show More