NPS probes alleged police misconduct during June 25 demos

The National Police Service (NPS) announced Friday evening that it has initiated an investigation into the alleged mistreatment of a suspect during an arrest in Nakuru.

The investigation follows the widespread circulation on social media of a video depicting what the Service described as the inappropriate handling of a suspect during an arrest in Nakuru City during the June anniversary demonstrations.

In a statement, NPS spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga condemned all forms of unprofessional conduct, excessive force, and violations of established policing procedures.

“The Service strongly condemns all forms of unprofessional conduct, excessive force, or breaches of established procedures. We remain committed to upholding the highest standards of professionalism, respect for human rights, and adherence to the Constitution of Kenya and other relevant laws,” he said.

The move, according to Nyaga reaffirms the Service’s commitment to professional policing and includes a warning that officers found culpable of misconduct will face disciplinary action.

Preliminary reports suggest that the arrest may not have complied with the National Police Service’s Standard Operating Procedures or the legal safeguards designed to protect the dignity and constitutional rights of suspects.

Nyaga confirmed that Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja has instructed the Internal Affairs Unit to conduct a thorough, professional, and impartial investigation, with findings to be submitted within seven days.

“Such behavior is unacceptable and contrary to the core values of the National Police Service. Appropriate action will be taken based on the findings,” he said.

The Service has appealed to members of the public with information pertinent to the investigation to report it to their nearest police station or use available police reporting channels.

Nyaga reiterated the National Police Service’s zero-tolerance policy against police brutality, misconduct, and any actions that undermine public confidence.

“We remain committed to professional policing that serves and protects all Kenyans, residents and visitors while fully respecting their constitutional rights,” he said.