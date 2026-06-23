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Catholic bishops raise alarm over alleged weaponisation of goons

Catholic bishops have called on politicians to stop turning places of worship into battlegrounds for confrontation.

Prudence Wanza
By Prudence Wanza
2 Min Read

The Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB) has raised concern over what it terms a resurgence of ‘goonism’, warning that the growing use of violence to disrupt public gatherings poses a threat to the rule of law and democratic freedoms.

The bishops said the recent disruption of a meeting at All Saints Cathedral in Nairobi, alongside previous incidents in places of worship, points to a growing trend of impunity.

In a statement issued Tuesday, the bishops called on the government to address concerns among citizens over the alleged weaponisation of goons to intimidate people participating in lawful public engagements.

“We are afraid there is a growing concern that ‘goonism’ is receiving official support. Can Government dispel this suspicion from the minds of citizens? Is there political will to deal with the menace of ‘goonism’ or is it in the interest of the political elite?” the bishops posed.

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The clergy urged politicians to respect places of worship, stating that they are protected sanctuaries that should not be turned into arenas for confrontation.

The statement comes as police continue investigations into an incident where goons disrupted a post-budget review meeting at All Saints Cathedral.

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Three suspects have so far been arrested and are being held in police custody as investigations into the attack continue.

The bishops called on the Inspector General of Police to conduct thorough investigations into the attacks, identify those behind the incidents and ensure they face prosecution.

With June 25 approaching, when demonstrations are expected to be held to commemorate victims of the 2024 Gen Z protests, the bishops urged young people to uphold respect for human life and property while exercising their constitutional rights.

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