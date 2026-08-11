Somali referee Omar Artan makes history at UEFA Super Cup after World Cup heartbreak

Somali referee Omar Artan will take charge of the 2026 UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday, becoming the first official from outside Europe to officiate the fixture, months after being controversially denied entry into the United States for the World Cup.

UEFA confirmed the appointment following talks with the Confederation of African Football, naming the 34-year-old to referee the clash between Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain and Europa League winners Aston Villa at the Red Bull Arena in Salzburg, Austria.

Artan’s road to Salzburg has been anything but smooth. Having earned a place among the elite group of officials selected for the 2026 World Cup, he travelled to Miami to join the tournament’s match officials, only to be turned away at the border.

U.S. authorities cited vetting concerns in blocking his entry, a decision that sparked outrage across African football and drew criticism of FIFA’s handling of the situation.

Rather than let the setback define him, Artan returned home to Somalia and continued officiating domestic matches while the World Cup went on without him. His resilience, combined with a growing reputation as one of the continent’s finest referees, ultimately caught UEFA’s attention.

The appointment stems from a cooperation agreement signed between UEFA and CAF earlier this year, aimed at deepening ties between the two confederations, including in officiating.

CAF president Patrice Motsepe called the appointment a proud moment for Somalia and the wider African continent, while UEFA praised Artan’s composure and skill at the highest level of African competition.

Artan has been on FIFA’s international list since 2018 and was named CAF’s Men’s Referee of the Year in 2025. He also made history as the first Somali official to take charge of a CAF Champions League final and was the only referee from Sub-Saharan Africa selected for the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup.

Wednesday’s match marks the biggest assignment yet in a career defined by breaking barriers.