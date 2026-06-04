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Nuclear regulator hosts experts to advance healthcare safety

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
3 Min Read

Senior health officials from nine African countries are meeting in Nairobi to discuss means and ways of strengthening safety of nuclear and radiation applications in healthcare.

The regional forum hosted by the Kenya Nuclear Regulatory Authority (KNRA) and supported by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) seeks to strengthen nuclear and radiation safety infrastructure across participating countries.

“It is a privilege for Kenya to host this meeting at a critical time when we are focusing on the safety and well-being of our people,” said Mary Muthoni, Public Health Principal Secretary when she opened the meeting on Thursday.

KNRA Director-General James Keter said that many African countries are expanding the safe use of nuclear and radiation technologies in healthcare, making strong regulatory systems increasingly important in a world marked by technological innovations.

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“Developing a robust regulatory infrastructure is not a one-day undertaking. That is why we are here to learn from one another and share experiences,” said Keter.

IAEA representative Hildegarde Vandenhove stressed the need for greater collaboration among countries to improve radiation safety systems and regulatory capacity.

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“It is important for countries to learn from each other. We want to see nations improve their radiation safety infrastructure and regulatory capacity,” she said.

Delegates have identified seven priority areas and are expected to develop an action plan to guide implementation.

Among the key issues under discussion are strengthening leadership, ensuring the independence of regulatory bodies and providing adequate resources for oversight institutions.

“There is significant growth in the use of nuclear and radiation technologies, which requires countries to strengthen their regulatory capabilities,” added Vandenhove.

Also attending the meeting are KNRA Board Chairman Edick Anyanga, Nuclear Power and Energy Agency Chief Executive Officer Justus Wabuyabo and National Commission for Science, Technology and Innovation Director-General David Ngigi.

Wabuyabo said stakeholders would continue supporting initiatives aimed at improving regulatory effectiveness, strengthening safety oversight and implementing recommendations emerging from the meeting.

Participants include ministers, deputy ministers and heads of health regulatory agencies from Kenya, Burundi, Comoros, Eswatini, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Togo and Zambia.

The talks have coincided with the high alert across the region occasioned by the Ebola outbreak.

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