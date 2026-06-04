FootballSports

Governor Achani launches Wayzata FC’s new jersey

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
2 Min Read

Kwale County Governor Fatuma Achani and her Deputy Governor, Chirema Kombo, presided over the unveiling of Wayzata FC’s new jerseys at Gazi in Msambweni Sub-county.

The two leaders unveiled two sets of jerseys: one to be used for home matches and the other for away fixtures.

Speaking during the event, Governor Achani congratulated Wayzata FC for the remarkable progress the club has made in empowering its members and creating opportunities for personal growth and development through sports.

“I commend Wayzata FC for their dedication, teamwork, and determination. Sports have the power to transform lives, nurture talent, and create opportunities for our youth to achieve their dreams,” said Governor Achani.

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The Governor reaffirmed her administration’s commitment to supporting sports development across the county as a means of promoting talent, social cohesion, and economic empowerment among young people.

Deputy Governor Chirema Kombo lauded the club’s leadership and players for their discipline and commitment to nurturing football talent in the region. He noted that sports play a vital role in keeping young people engaged in productive activities while fostering unity within communities.

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“The unveiling of these jerseys symbolizes the growth and ambition of Wayzata FC. We encourage our youth to embrace sports as a pathway to success and a tool for building stronger communities,” said Deputy Governor Kombo.

Wayzata FC Head Coach Salim Kisasi expressed gratitude to the County Government for its support and encouragement. He stated that the new jerseys represent a new chapter for the club and will inspire players to work harder, remain disciplined, and strive for greater achievements both on and off the field.

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