CultureFilm

Cynthia Erivo receives MBE honour

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
2 Min Read

‘Wicked’ actress Cynthia Erivo has been honoured with a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE). The award was bestowed on her by the Prince of Wales at an investiture ceremony held at Windsor Castle.

“To be given this recognition to celebrate the work that I love to do within the arts, specifically music and drama, is an honour I could never have thought would happen,” Erivo said. “I hope it shows that I care deeply about the work and will continue to do so to the best of my abilities.”

Actress Cynthia Erivo receives MBE Award from the Prince of Wales at Windsor Castle.

The actress was one of several stars announced in King Charles’ 2026 New Year Honours List late last year. Erivo, Idris Elba, Ellie Goulding, and more were honoured by the King in recognition of their achievements in the entertainment industry and their services to the community.

Erivo is a Tony, Emmy and Grammy award winner who has recently received praise for her portrayal of Elphaba in the ‘Wicked’ movies. Her breakout role was as Celie in the Broadway musical ‘The Color Purple’ in 2013. After ‘Wicked’, she returned to the theatre in ‘Dracula.’

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Erivo is also set to star in the African fantasy series ‘Children of Blood and Bone’ set to premiere in 2027.

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