Nviiri takes a stand, Bien defends himself

Nviiri

“Kitenge” artist Nviiri has surprised his fans by taking sides amid heated online discourse about the Africa Forward summit, which took place at two venues: the University of Nairobi and the Kenya International Conference Centre on May 10 to 12.

One of the main talking points that has emerged from the debates is the role of celebrities and influencers as cultural ambassadors, especially when interacting with global leaders.

As part of the Africa Forward summit, popular online chef and former Olympic rugby star Dennis Ombachi, now famous for hosting and cooking with celebrities on his balcony, hosted French President, Emmanuel Macron, for a cooking session on “the balcony”, while marathon legend and Kenyan hero, Eliud Kipchoge, accompanied President Macron on a jog through the city on Monday morning and “Finale” artist Bien was seen having dinner with the French President on Sunday in a video that has since gone viral.

All three have received both backlash and support from Kenyans online for being the cultural welcome wagon for President Macron, who arrived in the country on Sunday.

Following this discourse, Nviiri Sande, better known as Nviiri The Storyteller, offered his thoughts on the matter.

“There’s a dangerous trend of artists mistaking proximity to power for impact,” he began. “As Africans, we cannot continuously speak about culture, liberation and community – then comfortably sit at tables with governments whose histories on this continent are rooted in exploitation, extraction and control.”

Adding, “And no, France does not get to call itself ‘Pan-African.'”

Nviiri was referring to comments made by Macron during one of his speeches at the Africa Forward Summit in which he said “we are the true pan-Africanists. We believe Africa is a continent with much to build”, adding that Africa has “the highest growth in the world”.

These comments further fueled online discourse, inviting African scholars and leaders from across the continents to join the debate.

Nviiri also had thoughts on what true Pan-Africanism looks like.

“Pan-Africanism was born from resistance against colonialism – not from the same powers that benefitted from it,” he said. “Across West Africa, people have been risking everything to push back against French influence and neo-colonial control.”

The “Niko Sawa” artist also expressed his frustration with his colleagues, saying the welcome wagon felt disconnected from “true African solidarity.”

“Watching Africans roll out red carpets, smile for cameras and celebrate these same structures feels deeply disconnected from the spirit of true African solidarity. A friend to my enemy automatically becomes my enemy.”

To conclude, Nviiri said: “We cannot claim to stand for African liberation while entertaining the very systems many Africans are actively fighting to free themselves from.”

Bien

In contrast, Bien, who has received backlash from a section of his fans for dining with Macron, offered a more succinct defence on X, saying he did not betray himself, nor did he change his identity while sharing a meal with global leaders.

“I can sit at a table with global leaders and still remain fully African, fully critical, and fully myself. Presence is not submission,” he said.

However, his defence has not been received well, with many arguing that his “presence was submission.”

The Africa Forward summit concluded on Tuesday evening with a concert dubbed Le Concert, organised by Trace East Africa.