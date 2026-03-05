Kalondu Musyimi joins KBC Club 1 Extra

One of Kenya’s longest-running music and entertainment shows is getting a fresh start this Friday, as Club 1 Extra returns to KBC Channel 1 with a new hosting lineup.

Media personality Kalondu Musyimi joins the show alongside DJ Brito, taking over the reins from the dynamic trio of DJ Liza DVA, Wanjiku Wanjiku and DJ Colejax who helmed the show through its previous chapter.

Kalondu is a multi-award-winning entertainment journalist and TV personality who has been in the Kenyan media industry since 2016.

She is best known for her sharp, unpredictable interview style, a quality that first thrust her into the national spotlight when a quickfire interview with Stevo Simple Boy went viral, and has since seen her sit down with some of the biggest names in African entertainment, including Diamond Platnumz, Bien and Khaligraph Jones.

DJ Brito brings the musical instinct and on-air charisma that a show built around sound and trends genuinely needs.

The rebrand is not just a change of faces but a signal that Club 1 Extra is paying attention to where Kenyan entertainment is heading and positioning itself to be part of that conversation.

The new duo bring a fresh energy to a show that promises a fast-paced mix of music, trends, celebrity interviews and conversations that reflect what young Kenyans are talking about.

Club 1 Extra airs Fridays at 4:30 PM on KBC Channel 1. This Friday’s debut of the new lineup is where the new chapter begins.