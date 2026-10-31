AthleticsSports

Obiri eyes third New York City marathon win as Kipruto aims to defend title

Obiri returns after setting a women’s course record of 2:19:51 last year and will face stiff competition from the 2024 champion Sheila Chepkirui, former world champion Gotytom Gebreslase of Ethiopia, Viola Cheptoo, and veteran Edna Kiplagat, both from Kenya.

Dismas Otuke
By Dismas Otuke
1 Min Read

Kenyans Hellen Obiri and Benson Kipruto will take to the New York streets on Sunday evening Kenyan time as they seek to defend their titles from last year at the 56th edition.

Kipruto faces a strong men’s field that includes former winners Geoffrey Kamworor of Kenya and Abdi Nageeye, Ethiopia’s Deresa Geleta, and his countrymen Cyprian Kotut and Edward Cheserek.

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Kipruto’s victory saw him became the first runner since the Majors began to win all three US races and another win here will see him become the first person to go back-to-back in New York since Geoffrey Mutai in 2013.

Obiri returns after setting a women’s course record of 2:19:51 last year and will face stiff competition from the 2024 champion Sheila Chepkirui, former world champion Gotytom Gebreslase of Ethiopia, Viola Cheptoo, and veteran Edna Kiplagat, both from Kenya.

Obiri will be in the hunt for a third win in the New York streets after claiming victories in 2023 and 2024 and will be eyeing to equal the three-peats of Grete Waitz, Mary Keitany, and Paula Radcliffe’s three peat.

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