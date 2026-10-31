Duale faults Saudi Arabia’s Ebola travel ban, says Kenya needs support, not isolation

Kenya has challenged Saudi Arabia’s decision to suspend travel by its citizens to the country and halt the issuance of visas to Kenyan travellers over the Ebola outbreak.

In a statement issued, Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale described the move as excessive and unsupported by the current epidemiological situation in the country.

The CS said Kenya had contained the outbreak within a single cluster, with no evidence of community transmission and no new infections reported since October 19, 2026.

“The Ministry of Health-Kenya has noted with concern the extreme measures taken by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia regarding the Ebola situation in the country,” Duale noted

“We have NOT had any transmission of the disease outside this cluster and I reiterate we have NO evidence of community transmission,” he added.

The CS said all 135 contacts linked to the imported index case had been traced, with 118 placed under quarantine as health authorities moved to contain the spread of the disease.

He maintained that all eight confirmed cases were directly linked to the index case, involving four healthcare workers and four close family members.

Duale said the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs will continue engaging Saudi Arabia over the measures, urging the international community to support Kenya’s response rather than impose restrictions.

“What we require from the international community is support and collaboration, not condemnation, not travel restrictions and certainly not isolation,” he said

Currently, seven patients are undergoing treatment, with five having returned their first negative Ebola test following treatment.

The Ministry is expected to discharge five patients will be discharged on November 3, alongside 46 contacts who have remained symptom-free while under quarantine.