A 35-year peacekeeping chapter came to an abrupt close on 30th October, 2026 after the United Nations Security Council failed to renew the mandate of the United Nations Mission for the Referendum in the Moroccan Sahara.

The impasse leaves the long-standing international mission without a legal framework to continue its operations, marking a profound shift in the diplomatic architecture surrounding the regional dispute.

In Rabat, the Royal Office issued a definitive statement welcoming the outcome as a major development and a decisive step toward closing the Morccan-Sahara dossier at the United Nations.

“This major development coincides with the celebration of Unity Day, proclaimed by His Majesty King Mohammed VI to symbolize a break with the previous approach to managing this issue, shifting from a mere management logic to an approach aimed at profoundly transforming the parameters,” the Royal Office stated.

The statement confirmed that the mission’s presence across the southern provinces—encompassing its personnel, vehicles, and equipment is expected to cease operations in the coming days.

“A 35-year chapter has now come to a close. Rooted in an anachronistic and outdated context, this Mission has long served as a tool for internationalizing the regional dispute concerning the Kingdom of Morocco’s legitimate recovery of its Saharan provinces,” the Royal Office noted.

The non-renewal of Minurso’s mandate clearly means that the Mission’s presence in the Southern provinces of the Kingdom, particularly through its personnel, vehicles, equipment, and symbols, is expected to cease in the coming days.

According to the Royal communique, the non-renewal signals the end of the Security Council’s periodic statutory meetings on the territory, rendering subsequent reports by the UN Secretary-General and briefings by his Personal Envoy unnecessary.

“The UN political process, which has unfortunately been marked by the procrastination of other parties and their stubbornness in creating deadlocks and perpetuating the status quo, is thus suspended. Similar actions will also be taken shortly within other UN bodies,” the statement added.

While declaring the conclusion of the UN mechanism, the Moroccan government reiterated its steadfast adherence to regional stability.

“While expressing its satisfaction with this development, Morocco remains firmly committed to the ceasefire, with strict respect for its territorial integrity, national security and the tranquility of its citizens,” the Royal Office affirmed.