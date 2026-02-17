Oburu: No one is bigger than ODM

Orange Democratic Movement leader Oburu Oginga has issued a firm warning to party members, declaring that indiscipline and disloyalty will not be tolerated within the party’s ranks.

Oginga said this even as he defended the decision to temporarily strip Edwin Sifuna of his duties as Secretary General, calling it a necessary measure to maintain party unity and discipline.

In light of growing internal party divisions, Oginga stated that political organizations must follow established rules and structures. He warned that members who defy party decisions cannot expect to keep their leadership positions. He underscored that discipline is crucial for institutional stability and affirmed that ODM will not permit individual actions to undermine collective authority.

“What we cannot allow in our party is indiscipline. A party is like a club, and if you don’t follow the rules of the party, you keep out of the party. But if you follow the rules of the party, you will be part and parcel of us,” he said.

Oburu explained that the party decided to have Sifuna step aside temporarily due to what he termed indiscipline. Although a court order currently recognizes Sifuna as Secretary General, the party has appointed Catherine Omanyo to take on the role.

He emphasized that the decision is final, stating that leadership accountability must have consequences.

“We won’t go back on the issue of the removal of Edwin Sifuna as Secretary General because there must some example of discipline. Somebody must feel a little pain for being indisciplined. The party cannot be based on fear,” he said.

Oburu reiterated that no individual, including himself, isall-important within the party.

“There is nobody who is indispensable in the party, including me. If I lack discipline in the party, I should be removed. No one is bigger than the party. The party is for the people, it is formed by the people. Rules are created for us to follow,” he charged

He confirmed that ODM remains part of the broad-based governance arrangement initiated by Raila Odinga and continues to engage in structured discussions with the ruling United Democratic Alliance under President William Ruto.