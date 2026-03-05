ODM postpones Kisumu County Party delegates elections

The Orange Democratic Party (ODM) has postponed the Kisumu County party delegates elections citing intelligence of a highly polarised political environment.

In a letter by the ODM Party leader Oburu Odinga directed the ODM Party National Elections Coordination Committee to cancel the elections which were slated for tomorrow, Friday.

“Following the prevailing polarised environment informed by intelligence, I have made a decision to inform you to cancel the elections slated for tomorrow, Friday 6th February 2026,”Oburu stated.

Oburu who is also the Siaya Senator called on the Committee to adhere to the directive and inform all concerned parties.

“Kindly comply and inform the concerned parties,” he added.