PS Ng’eno reaffirms Kenya-UNDP partnership on climate action

The government has reaffirmed commitment to strengthening collaboration with United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), describing UN agency as a strategic partner in implementing the country’s environmental and climate change priorities.

Speaking at his office during a meeting with a UNDP delegation comprising Jin Zhang (Evaluation Specialist) Solomon Alemu and Hugh Gibbon (Consultant), Environment and Climate Change Principal Secretary Dr. Festus Ng’eno noted that the rapidly evolving nature of environmental and climate change challenges requires flexible programming that can accommodate cross-cutting and emerging issues while aligning with government priorities.

The Principal Secretary commended the UNDP for its continued support to the government through financial assistance, technical expertise and capacity building.

He emphasized that strong collaboration between government and implementing agencies should begin at the project design stage and continue throughout implementation through consistent consultation.

The PS highlighted several initiatives supported by UNDP, including the National Climate Change Action Plan (NCCAP), development of carbon markets, interventions addressing rising water levels in the Rift Valley lakes, and reforms in the forestry sector.

Looking ahead, the Principal Secretary said the State Department’s programmes are guided by the Ministry’s Strategic Plan, which is anchored on key national climate frameworks including the Long-Term Strategy (LTS), the Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC), and the forthcoming National Climate Change Action Plan IV (NCCAP IV).

He noted that successful implementation of these frameworks will require continued support and collaboration from development partners.

On Carbon Markets, Dr. Ng’eno said Kenya has already established the necessary laws and regulatory frameworks and developed a national carbon registry.

However, additional support is needed to operationalize the Designated National Authority (DNA) to unlock climate finance opportunities.

In the forestry sector, he pointed to the government’s ambitious 15 Billion Tree Growing Initiative and ongoing reforms aimed at strengthening forest management. Other areas of focus include promoting the circular economy, establishing Material Recovery Facilities (MRFs), and supporting the regeneration of the Nairobi River.

Dr. Ng’eno also revealed that the government plans to remove asbestos from public institutions as part of broader environmental safety efforts. In addition, the ministry is preparing to review the Environmental Management and Coordination Act (EMCA) once the State Department finalizes the ongoing review of the National Environment Policy.

He further noted that Kenya will host two major international events in June the global observance of Desertification and Drought Day in partnership with UNCCD under the theme “Rangelands: Recognize. Respect. Restore” and the UN Ocean Conference 2026 spearheaded by the State Department of Blue Economy under the theme “Our Ocean, Our Heritage, Our Future.”

The meeting was also attended by Deputy Director for Climate Change Michael Okumu and other officials from the State Department.