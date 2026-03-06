Local NewsNEWS

ODM to hold Special Delegates Convention on March 27th

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
ODM party Deputy Secretary General Catherine Omanyo

The Orange Democratic Movement party (ODM) is set to hold a Special Delegates Convention on March 27th, 2026 in Nairobi County.

In a formal notice dated March 5, 2026, the party’s Deputy Secretary General Catherine Omanyo noted that the agenda will include ratification of a National Governing Council (NGC) resolution on party leadership, consideration of a NEC resolution on Article 87 of the party constitution and an address by the party leader.

The convention is also expected to include representatives nominated from counties and branches, ensuring a broad cross-section of party leadership participate in the high-level meeting.

The notice effectively sets the stage for what could be a decisive moment for ODM as factions within the party jostle for control and direction.

The convention is being organised under Omanyo’s watch after the ODM NEC last month resolved to remove Nairobi senator Edwin Sifuna from the powerful secretary general position

