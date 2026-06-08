Bandari Maritime Academy to recognise prior learning

Bandari Maritime Academy (BMA) is expanding maritime training opportunities through its Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) programme.

Speaking on the initiative, BMA’s Chief Executive Officer Dr. Eric Katana said the programme is designed to help individuals with existing skills and experience gain formal certification for sea and offshore operations. He noted that the move is aimed at increasing the pool of qualified personnel required to support Kenya’s growing Blue Economy.

“The Recognition of Prior Learning programme provides an avenue for experienced workers to have their knowledge, skills and competencies assessed and certified, enabling them to access more opportunities within the maritime sector,” said Dr. Katana.

The programme targets individuals who have acquired practical skills through work experience but may lack formal qualifications. By recognizing and certifying these competencies, BMA is helping bridge the skills gap in the maritime industry while enhancing employability.

Some of the courses currently offered under the Recognition of Prior Learning programme include Forklift Operations, Coxswain Grade III, Clearing and Forwarding, Terminal Tractor Operations, Cargo Documentation, Lifeguard Training, Gantry Crane Operations, Firefighting and First Aid, Warehouse and Stores Management, as well as Rescue Boat and Survival Techniques.

Dr. Katana emphasized that the initiative is aligned with national efforts to develop a skilled workforce capable of driving growth in Kenya’s maritime and blue economy sectors.