Ruto Western tour lights up homes and small businesses

President William Ruto on Friday concluded his five-day development tour of Western Kenya, during which he launched and inspected several key projects.

A major highlight of the tour was the launch of the Last Mile Electricity Connectivity Projects by the Rural Electrification and Renewable Energy Corporation (REREC).

The President reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to expanding electricity access in rural communities, turning that pledge into reality as he switched on power for homes and businesses in remote areas. The initiative targets underserved populations, bringing electricity to households that previously lacked access.

There were emotional scenes as the President interacted with beneficiaries, many of whom shared how connection to the national grid has transformed their lives through socio-economic empowerment.

Residents welcomed the electrification programme, saying it has restored dignity in their homes by helping eradicate energy poverty.

The President, who has consistently expressed his support for “hustlers” including mama mbogas, artisans and small-scale traders, also visited local businesses. He took time to listen to their experiences, with many noting that access to electricity has unlocked new economic opportunities.

He kicked off his tour on Monday, March 16, with the commissioning of a Ksh 12 million electrification project in Nderema, Navakholo Constituency in Kakamega County. He emphasised that his administration considers electricity a key driver of economic inclusivity and industrial growth, with the goal of achieving universal access.

A total of Ksh 6.3 billion has been allocated for 889 projects being implemented jointly by REREC and the Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC). The project aims to connect 88,991 new customers across Western Kenya counties, including Bungoma, Busia, Kakamega and Vihiga.

On Tuesday, March 17, in Cheptais, Mt Elgon Constituency in Bungoma County, the President launched another phase of the Last Mile Electricity Connectivity Project at the workshop of a local welder, a home and shop.

The beneficiaries expressed their joy at finally having electricity. For the welder, access to power marked a turning point, enabling him to establish his own business after years of working in urban centres. Setting up at home now promises better returns and more time with family.

The economic empowerment resulting from the electrification programme extends beyond individual households, creating employment opportunities and bringing essential services closer to communities. It also plays a key role in curbing rural-urban migration

On March 18, the Head of State flagged off four new projects at Ebutanyi Junction in Khwisero Constituency worth Ksh 32.9 million, targeting an additional 325 households.

During the visit, the President interacted with local beneficiaries, including a barber who recently opened a new business and a mama mboga who upgraded her trade to include a juicing venture after acquiring a blender. The President sampled the fresh juice and pledged to support the electrification of 25 new markets planned for Kakamega County.

The President was accompanied by Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi and his Cooperatives and MSMEs CS counterpart Wycliffe Oparanya and governors Fernandez Barasa and Ken Lusaka, alongside several Members of Parliament.

The impact of the projects is wide-reaching, particularly in marginalised communities. Its benefits include improved healthcare delivery through 24-hour powered facilities, expanded opportunities in education, and the growth of small and medium-sized enterprises driven by increased access to electricity and enhanced security.

“The mandate of REREC is to extend rural electrification. We have done a lot of launches with the President across the country. And the reason why this is important to us is that these are projects that are touching Kenyans. These are projects that are addressing the issue of bottom-up. We bring life and meaning to people’s lives and communities. And that is what makes us tick”, said Dr Rose Mkalama, REREC CEO.

President William Ruto is set to kick off a 4-day development tour of the Nyanza region.