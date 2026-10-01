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EACC Chairperson calls for digital tools to tackle conflict of interest

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
2 Min Read
EACC Chairperson Dr. David Oginde

EACC Chairperson Dr. David Oginde has called for the automation of wealth declaration systems and integration of public service digital platforms to strengthen the fight against corruption and conflict of interest.

Dr. Oginde made the remarks Thursday while officially opening a two-day capacity-building workshop for the Chairperson, Vice-Chairperson and Members of the Public Service Commission (PSC) in Naivasha, Nakuru County.

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The workshop focuses on developing mechanisms for the Public Service Commission to automate the Declaration of Income, Assets and Liabilities (DIALs) process. The initiative aims to make wealth declaration more efficient, secure and accessible while strengthening accountability in the public service.

Dr. Oginde said conflict of interest remains a major driver of corruption, stressing the need for stronger preventive measures.

“The highest number of corruption cases that EACC deals with are as a result of conflict of interest. If we deal with this thing called conflict of interest, 90% of corruption cases will be gone forever.”

He noted that automating the DIALs system and enabling secure sharing of information across public service platforms would strengthen oversight and discourage public officers from acting in pursuit of personal interests.

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PSC Chairperson Francis Meja, said the initiative comes at an opportune time, particularly with the growing use of technology and Artificial Intelligence in public service.

“We are in the era of AI and therefore wealth declaration forms automation should be a simple issue. Once in a while, we get requests for retrieval of the DIALs forms. You can imagine the difficulty of going through over 300,000 forms just to pick one.”

Meja said the proposed system presents an opportunity to establish an integrated, efficient, secure and user-centered digital solution for managing wealth declarations.

The workshop comes against the backdrop of the Conflict of Interest Act, 2025, which has strengthened Kenya’s framework for managing conflicts of interest and financial disclosures in the public service.

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