Olympic champion Katzberg to defend his Kip Keino Classic title next month

Canadian Olympic hammer throw champion Ethan Katzberg is set to make a return to Kenya for the Seventh Kip Keino Classic World Continental Tour, which will take place at Nyayo Stadium on the 24th of next month.

Katzberg, who is also a two-time world champion, will be keen to defend his last year’s Kip Keino Classic title when he set a world lead of 82.73 m, at the Ulinzi Sports Complex before he successfully defended his world title in Tokyo, Japan.

According to the meet director, Barnaba Korir, the event has attracted top track and field athletes, with more spectators expected to attend, as it returns to its traditional Nyayo Stadium, which has undergone a major overhaul.

“The Kip Keino Classic continues to attract the very best athletes globally, with this year’s edition expected to deliver even stronger competition as international stars line up alongside Kenya’s finest in front of a home crowd. I would also like to announce the confirmation of one of the top athletes from Canada who has done so well before. He is an Olympic champion and also a world champion. Ethan Katzberg will be participating in Nairobi here. He is actually one of the best athletes so far to have confirmed, and we have half of the expected athletes confirmed.” said the meet director

He also revealed that officials from the Inter continental Meet are expected in the country next week to assess the newly renovated Nyayo stadium in readiness for the one-day championship.

“You know, last year we had a very difficult moment because there were no stadiums, and the government worked very closely with Athletics Kenya to make sure that we were successful using alternative sports grounds. However, we don’t want to go that route; that’s why we are starting early. And that’s why I went to Europe to go and pay this bill to come and survey and make sure that it is certified weeks before the championship.” Korir stated

The Kip Keino Classic, which was incorporated in the World Athletics calendar as a gold label event in 2020, has also been a major promoter of sports tourism for the country.

“We are all aware that the main selling point for Kenya originally was tourism. But along the line, the athletes have done more than even the tourism as far as enhancing the name of this country is concerned. Practically, across the globe, every human being understands where Kenya is and what Kenya does.” Korir continued.

Athletics Kenya will also use the meet to prepare its athletes who will compete at the World Relays set for Gaborone, Botswana, between 2nd and 3rd May this year.

Kenya’s meet will be the 2nd of the newly expanded 11 gold meets, which will open with the Maurie Plant event in Australia between the 27th and 28th this month.