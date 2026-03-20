EntertainmentTheatre

Quiz night to honour Wangari Maathai ahead of play in April

Nzula Nzyoka
By Nzula Nzyoka
1 Min Read

Ahead of the play about Wangari Maathai set for April, audiences have an opportunity to celebrate the environmentalist’s legacy on Friday evening through an interactive and social experience dubbed the ‘Wangari Maathai Quiz Night’.

Organised by Story Zetu in collaboration with writer and creative Abigail Arunga, the event will take place at Green Table Pizza from 7 pm.

Attendees will participate in quiz sessions centred on Maathai’s life, work, and enduring influence on Kenya’s environmental and civic landscape.

The quiz night comes ahead of the upcoming “Shawry for Trees: The Roots of a Revolutionary” production by Too Early For Birds, which will run in April and seeks to reintroduce audiences to Maathai’s story through theatre.

Participants stand a chance of winning prizes, including cash, tickets, and merchandise, alongside discounted food offers.

The event forms part of a broader effort by Kenyan creatives to keep Maathai’s legacy alive, particularly among younger audiences, by blending education, entertainment, and community engagement.

Showmax celebrates stars, stories as it officially relaunches in Kenya
Changing social habits fuel Kenya’s Ready-to-Drink boom
The origins of Boxing day
Tributes pour in for Game of Thrones actor Darren Kent following his death

Lady Jaydee signs partnership with global music label
Husband of late Nigerian gospel singer sentenced to death
Oppenheimer, Barbie win big at Critics Choice Awards
Tiffany Haddish Pleads Not Guilty To DUI Charge
Afrolatin Tamasha announces November return featuring 8 countries
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Kenya risks losing AFCON 2027 unless it pays CAF Ksh 3.9 billion
Next Article Olympic champion Katzberg to defend his Kip Keino Classic title next month
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Kenya underscores Africa’s growing appeal as global energy investment hub
Local News NEWS
Kibet, Okecth and Tinega cruise to World Indoor semis in Poland
Athletics Sports
MoH engages stakeholders to advance Kenya Healthcare Referral Policy
County News Health
ID
Government waives ID fees until 2027 to boost youth registration, voter enrolment
Local News NEWS

You May also Like

Entertainment

Reggae legend Jimmy Cliff dead at 81

Entertainment

Wilbroda and Mwaniki Mageria team up for new Kenyan telenovela

CelebrityEntertainment

Nicolas Cage removed from lawsuit against his son

Entertainment

Burna Boy concert: Expect tight security, traffic disruptions

Show More