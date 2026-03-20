Quiz night to honour Wangari Maathai ahead of play in April

Ahead of the play about Wangari Maathai set for April, audiences have an opportunity to celebrate the environmentalist’s legacy on Friday evening through an interactive and social experience dubbed the ‘Wangari Maathai Quiz Night’.

Organised by Story Zetu in collaboration with writer and creative Abigail Arunga, the event will take place at Green Table Pizza from 7 pm.

Attendees will participate in quiz sessions centred on Maathai’s life, work, and enduring influence on Kenya’s environmental and civic landscape.

The quiz night comes ahead of the upcoming “Shawry for Trees: The Roots of a Revolutionary” production by Too Early For Birds, which will run in April and seeks to reintroduce audiences to Maathai’s story through theatre.

Participants stand a chance of winning prizes, including cash, tickets, and merchandise, alongside discounted food offers.

The event forms part of a broader effort by Kenyan creatives to keep Maathai’s legacy alive, particularly among younger audiences, by blending education, entertainment, and community engagement.