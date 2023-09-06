Ombudsman, MCK partner to ease journalists’ access to information

Kajuju says institutions are under obligation under Access to information Act 2016 to proactively avail information to journalists and citizens.

The office of the Ombudsman (Commission on Administrative Justice) has entered into a partnership with the Media Council of Kenya in a bid to assist journalists gain access information in Government agencies both at national and County levels.

The Ombudsman chairperson Florence Kajuju disclosed that the Commission has reviewed more than 350 cases of information denials by Government agencies and noted that the said institutions are under obligation under Access to information Act 2016 to proactively avail information to journalists and citizens.

The initiative was made public when a delegation from the Commission led by Kajuju and Commission Secretary Ms. Mercy Wambua made a courtesy visit to Media Council of Kenya Meru Region Coordinator Mr. Jackson Karanja.

“This meeting was a significant step in the ongoing implementation a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that was signed by both institutions in 2020. The MoU serves as a foundation for their cooperative efforts in raising public awareness about service delivery and access to information,” said Kajuju in a statement.

The Ombudsman chair added; “The partnership established through this MoU has already yielded noteworthy results, including the creation of the Access to Information Media Handbook and joint initiatives in commemoration of the International Day for Universal Access to Information,”

According to Kajuju, media plays a pivotal role in the effective implementation of Access to Information Law, and ensuring transparency, accountability, and the dissemination of crucial information to empower citizens and strengthen democratic processes.