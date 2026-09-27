Over  1,000 runners compete in Friends of Karura race setting pace for Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon

Over 1,000 runners participated in the Friends of Karura Anniversary Race held in Karura Forest on Sunday an event which serves as a precursor to the 23rd Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon, which is set to take place on October 25 at Uhuru Gardens.

The race included distances of 21km, 10km, 5km, and 2km, attracting runners, families, and the community for a day focused on sports, fitness, and environmental conservation.

The races were followed by a family-friendly celebration and a Berlin Marathon watch party at Amani Gardens.

The Friends of Karura Anniversary Race is among several preparatory events backed by Standard Chartered, aimed at assisting runners in getting ready for this year’s Nairobi Marathon.

The main race is anticipated to draw over 30,000 participants from 102 different countries, with more than 400 elite athletes taking part.

“The warm-up races are an important part of the journey towards the Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon, giving runners an opportunity to test their preparation, build confidence and connect with fellow participants ahead of the main race.

“We are pleased to see such strong participation at Karura, where running, family and environmental conservation come together. The event reflects the wider role of the marathon in bringing communities together through sport and around causes that matter,” said Joyce Kibe, Head of Corporate Affairs, Brand and Marketing, Standard Chartered Bank Kenya and Africa.

The 2026 marathon field will include athletes from Uganda, Ghana, Tanzania, Brazil, and Ethiopia, among other countries.

“The Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon has been one of our sponsors for years, and we value the partnership and support it has provided to the running community. The warm-up races give runners an opportunity to prepare for the marathon while bringing people together around causes that matter to our communities,” said Peter Njui, Operations Manager, Friends of Karura Anniversary Race.

“For us, the Friends of Karura Anniversary Race is also about celebrating Karura Forest and the work we continue to do with the Kenya Forest Service to protect and preserve this important green space. We are pleased to partner with Standard Chartered once again and welcome runners and families to Karura.”

The Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon has grown into a platform that combines sports, community participation, and social impact.

Since its inception, it has attracted more than 345,000 participants and raised approximately Ksh 520 million for programs supported through the Standard Chartered Foundation.

The programmes focus on employability, entrepreneurship, and skills development for young people, women, and people with disabilities.

The 23rd edition has secured record combined sponsorship of Ksh 273 million, with Standard Chartered committing Ksh 130 million and other sponsors contributing a further Ksh 143 million in cash and in-kind support.

The Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon will take place on October 25 at Uhuru Gardens, with more than 30,000 runners from 102 nationalities expected to participate alongside more than 400 elite athletes.