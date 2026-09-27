Arts

Ugandan Julius Kyazze recognised among Africa’s 100 most Influential Persons

Through LIVE54+, that work now brings together specialist capabilities in media, creative work, brand experiences, content, talent, and production.

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
1 Min Read

LIVE54+ founder and CEO Julius Kyazze was named among Africa’s 100 most Influential Persons at an award ceremony held on 25 September in Kigali, Rwanda.

Of the 100 leaders recognised across different sectors, Kyazze was the only honoree representing the creative sector.

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The recognition follows more than two decades of entrepreneurship across African creativity, entertainment, media, and sport.

The Ugandan has helped build businesses that work across Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, Ghana, and Rwanda, connecting people and expertise across markets as the continent’s
creative industries have grown.

Through LIVE54+, that work now brings together specialist capabilities in media, creative work, brand experiences, content, talent, and production.

Kyazze’s work has centered on building the businesses and teams that make those connections possible.

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His inclusion alongside leaders from other sectors puts African creative enterprise in a wider conversation about influence on the continent.

It recognises a builder whose contribution extends across the businesses he has helped establish and the people developing the industry around them.

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