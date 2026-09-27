Global Support Grows for Morocco’s Sahara Autonomy plan at UN General Assembly

Morocco’s Autonomy Plan for the Moroccan Sahara dispute gained significant international momentum during the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. High-level diplomatic discussions led by Morocco’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation, and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita, yielded key endorsements and formal declarations from Mauritius, Jamaica, and Chile.

The Republic of Mauritius announced an official policy shift following the adoption of UN Security Council Resolution 2797. Foreign Minister Dhananjay Ramful stated that his cabinet reviewed its stance and now considers autonomy under Moroccan sovereignty “the most credible, realistic, and sustainable solution” to the regional dispute.

Jamaica similarly aligned its position with the UN framework. In a joint communiqué, Jamaican Foreign Minister Kamina Johnson Smith welcomed Resolution 2797 and affirmed that genuine autonomy under Moroccan sovereignty constitutes the “most feasible solution” forward. Both nations also agreed to deepen political consultations and bilateral cooperation.

Adding to the momentum, Chile reaffirmed its recognition of Moroccan sovereignty over its entire territory, including the Sahara region. Chilean Foreign Minister Francisco Perez Mackenna and President José Antonio Kast described the 2007 autonomy proposal as the “just, lasting, and mutually acceptable political solution.” Beyond diplomatic backing, Chile committed to expanding economic trade and investment in the region, while both ministers signed Terms of Reference to officially launch negotiations toward a bilateral Free Trade Agreement.