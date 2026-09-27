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Ailing widow requests KU Hospital to release son’s body for burial

KNA NEWS
By KNA NEWS
3 Min Read

An ailing 80-year-old widow in Miruriine village, Gachua Location, Giaki Division, North Imenti Sub-County, Meru county is appealing to Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral, and Research Hospital (KUTRRH) to release her son’s body for burial.

The distraught Hellena Kigetu Ntwomo, lamented that the body of her son Benjamin Ntombura , 52 years, has been lying at the hospital’s mortuary for over one month now, even as the family struggles to defray approximately Sh500,000 in medical and morgue bills owed to the hospital.

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Ntombura died on August 9, 2026, while receiving treatment at the hospital’s ICU Unit, where he had remained for almost a week, as medics tried to save his life.

Previously, he had undergone treatment at various hospitals, which drained the needy family financially.

The deceased’s elder brother, James Gikundi, said Ntombura fell sick about three years ago and had been attended to at Kiirua Mission Hospital-Meru, The Nairobi West Hospital-Nairobi, and Nkubu Consolata Mission Hospitals, from where he was referred to KUTTR for specialized medication.

Gikundi said the family had tried in vain to convince the KUTRRH’s management to release the body for burial and accord them time to look for money to clear the medical bill later.

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“I have been visiting the hospital in a bid to have the body released as we look for money, but the management has remained adamant that we must clear 75 percent of the required money and then deposit a title deed as a collateral for the body to be released,’’ explained distressed Gikundi.

He said the family and well-wishers have so far raised about Sh100,000 towards the cause and requested the hospital to waive the remaining balance on humanitarian grounds.

“As a family and well-wishers, we have raised about Sh100,000 only. We have run out of options on how to raise more money to clear the huge medical bill, and I appeal to the hospital’s management to waive it,” Gikundi pleaded.

He regretted that her mother’s health has since deteriorated due to prolonged mourning, adding, “My mother is very worried, doesn’t sleep, her appetite is gone, and she keeps crying throughout.”

Gikundi appealed to well-wishers, including political leaders, to assist the family in raising the required bill, which was increasing by Sh1000 on a daily basis, so that the body could finally be released for interment.

Any contributions could be channeled through Mpesa No. O710739564-James Gikundi.

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