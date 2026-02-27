Senate Speaker calls for legislative efficiency, stronger oversight in 5th Session

The Senate Speaker Amason Kingi has underscored the need to prioritise legislative efficiency enhanced oversight, and stronger citizen engagement as the House begins its 5th Session.

Speaking in Naivasha during the official opening of the annual planning retreat for Senators, Kingi noted that the retreat is an opportunity for the House to take an account of its performance in the 4th Session and to lay strategy for the 5th Session.

The retreat is convened under the theme “Advancing the Senate’s Agenda: Review Strategy and Sustainable Progress”.

On legislation Speaker Kingi stressed on importance of legislative efficiency, giving attention to Bills that address fiscal sustainability, service delivery and governance gaps in counties.

Similarly, he noted that oversight must be enhanced, particularly on absorption of funds, pending bills, health sector management and infrastructure implementation at county level.

He further underscored the need to strengthen representation to promote petitions as an effective citizen engagement tool; deepen structured public participation frameworks; and enhance visibility of Senate resolutions at the county level.

During the retreat, senators will engage with experts, governments officials, representatives of development partners and other stakeholders, as we interrogate issues in their dockets that are key to devolution, culminating in practical and pragmatic action points.