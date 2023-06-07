Parliament choir wows crowd at the 20th national prayer breakfast

It was a break from the past as the parliament choir took the floor for a presentation during the 20th National prayer breakfast.

After years of ridicule, with their talent said to lie elsewhere for their not so synchronized vocals, the members of parliament would find redemption as they made their presentation at the prayer breakfast.

With South Mugirango and majority chief whip at the National Assembly Silvanus Osoro as the lead vocalist, and Tana River senator Danson Mungatana as the choir master, the team belted out the popular hymn amazing grace.

Save for a hiccup with the instruments at the start of the presentation, the legislator belted out the hymn published in 1779 and written by English Anglican clergyman and poet John Newton, winning approval from those attending as well as those watching the proceedings.

At the end of the presentation, there was an enthusiastic applause led by President William Ruto and First Lady Rachael Ruto.

According to Osoro, their success was a result of hard work by the team members who practices every Wednesday.

When the Bunge choir took the floor, led by Nyandarua Woman representative Faith Gitau to sing the popular song hakuna mungu kama wewe, though not as smooth as their counterparts who presented the first song , there was notable improvement as compared to previous presentations by the parliament choir.

The prayer breakfast is interdenominational and emphasizes the importance of national unity and leaders acknowledging their responsibilities and privileges before God. It serves as a reminder that regardless of political or religious differences, the well-being and progress of the nation should be a shared endeavor.

The event holds great significance in Kenya’s calendar as it promotes national unity, reconciliation, and spiritual reflection among the country leaders.