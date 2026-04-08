Three die after building under construction collapses in Kibera

Three people have died following the collapse of a building under construction in the Highrise area of Kibera.

According to the latest update from the multi-agency response team at the scene, three others were rescued and rushed to Kenyatta National Hospital for treatment.

Search and rescue operations are ongoing, involving teams from the police, county government, Kenya Red Cross, and the National Disaster Management Unit.

“The building was under construction. So far, three (3) casualties have been recovered and evacuated to KNH hospital, three (3) fatalities have also been retrieved and taken to City Mortuary”, the statement reads.

Earlier, there were fears that several people might be trapped beneath the rubble.