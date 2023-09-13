Lipa Later secures landmark approval for public fundraising in United States

Lipa Later Group has received exclusive approval to raise funds from the general public in the United States.

The fintech platform founded to empower African businesses to do more by enabling e-commerce, financial inclusion, and shopping on a centralized and fully integrated platform – Lipalater has become one of the first African companies to secure the green light from the esteemed US Regulator – SEC.

Investors worldwide will now have the chance to invest in LipaLater through Republic, a global financial technology company that allows anyone to invest in anything, anywhere.

By leveraging on the platform, LipaLater is poised to gain access to a worldwide network of backers who are passionate about supporting groundbreaking ventures that have the potential to make a lasting impact.

This partnership will enable Lipalater to amplify its mission for expansive credit, payments, and shopping platform.

LipaLater’s CEO, Eric Muli, expressed enthusiasm about this remarkable milestone, stating, “We are thrilled to offer retail investors in the US and across the world the opportunity to invest in one of Africa’s fastest-growing fintech. Our excitement is magnified as we pioneer a trend, embarking on becoming a global business and the financial control center for Africa’s 50M retailers. This marks a significant step in our journey, and we are eager to share this transformative experience with all investors. This isn’t just an investment opportunity; it’s a catalyst for entrepreneurship, a cradle for job creation, and a beacon of economic development across an entire continent, as well as an opportunity to make a remarkable return on your investment. We aim to bank 100,000 SMEs.”

With the new development, Lipalater team says it remains committed to upholding the highest transparency, accountability, and innovation standards.

Through the collaboration, Lipalater aims to pave the way for new possibilities in the fintech space.