Peace, security are key to national development, Mudavadi reaffirms

Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, Musalia Mudavadi, has reaffirmed that peace, security and an efficient public service remain the bedrock of national development, economic growth and social cohesion.

Speaking during an engagement with security officers and National Government Administration Officers (NGAO) drawn from Tiriki East and Tiriki West sub-counties in Kaimosi, and later when he met elders from Tiriki in Hamisi Constituency, Vihiga County, Mudavadi emphasized the importance of strengthening service delivery, enhancing public integrity and improving coordination in the implementation of Government programmes.

The Prime Cabinet Secretary commended the NGAO officers for their dedication and professionalism, describing them as the frontline custodians of peace, law and order whose work is essential in safeguarding national unity, protecting communities and creating a stable environment that attracts investment and supports development.

Mudavadi also listened to concerns relating to resource allocation, operational capacity and staff welfare, assuring the officers that their views would be escalated to the relevant Government agencies for consideration.

He noted that a well-equipped, motivated and accountable public service is critical to delivering quality services and meeting the expectations of wananchi.

At the consultative enegagement with more then 1,000 elders and stakeholders from Tiriki land in Vihiga County at the Kaimosi Friends University grounds Mudavadi dismissed the calls by the opposition to reverse the gains made by President William Ruto’s administration.

He noted that the opposition is now disorganised, disjointed and it can not offer any agenda on the table for Kenyans.

The Prime CS said this is part of his regular meetings being conducting to foster regional unity, build political support, and prepare for the campaign and electioneering period ahead of the 2027 polls.

Leveraging on cultural diplomacy, the Tiriki people presented their requests to the national government in relation to equal resource distribution, infrastructure and development, health, education, security, and community well-being.

“This meeting signifies a new journey that we will walk together in supporting the government’s agenda and looking forward to President William Ruto’s re-election as a pathway for the Luhya Presidency come 2032.” said Mudavadi.

Present were area MP Charles Gimose, Principal Secretary Jane Imbunya, MCAs, national and regional leaders.

Earlier Mudavadi toured the Mudete Tea factory in his Sabatia backyard for a fact finding mission.

“Tea remains one of Kenya’s most valuable cash crops, sustaining hundreds of thousands of families, generating foreign exchange and driving rural economic growth.” said Mudavadi

“I have toured this facility to gain firsthand insight into the journey of tea from the farm to the cup. Since its establishment in 1997, the factory has played a transformative role in improving the livelihoods of more than 12,000 tea farmers across Vihiga and Kakamega counties.” he added.

He encouraged farmers to continue investing in tea production and challenged the young people to view agriculture, particularly tea farming, as a modern, profitable enterprise by embracing technology, innovation and value addition to enhance productivity and competitiveness.

“The Government remains committed to implementing reforms in the tea sector aimed at increasing farmers’ earnings, improving bonus payments, expanding Kenya’s tea export markets and ensuring sustainable incomes for tea-growing communities. These efforts will strengthen one of our country’s leading export industries while creating more jobs and driving inclusive economic growth.” Mudavadi said.