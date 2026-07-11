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Murkomen vows action against violence inciters

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
1 Min Read
Interior and National Administration Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen

Interior and National Administration Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has accused former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua of inciting violence and warning him to desist or face the full force of the law.

“He is the father of violence and a chief blackmailer. I want to tell you that your days of preaching violence, spreading hatred, and branding people as betrayers have come to an end,” the CS said.

Murkomen also said Gachagua tactfully retreated after attempting to orchestrate violence in Ol Kalou, but insisted that the Government would not negotiate with anyone over maintaining peace and order.

“It is not ‘please.’ We are not begging you, Gachagua, for peace. We are ordering you to behave yourself, respect the law, and allow Kenyans to live in peace,” he said.

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KBC Huduma Partnership

The CS was speaking at Kaptarkok, Elgeyo Marakwet County, where alongside other leaders they accompanied Deputy President Prof. Kithure Kindiki during the 10th Edition of the Kaptagat Integrated Conservation Programme.

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