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Chaos overshadows Spain’s World Cup glory as FIFA launches probe into Argentina brawl

Bernard Okumu and Vincent Mogoi
By Bernard Okumu and Vincent Mogoi
3 Min Read

Spain are world champions, but the final whistle in New Jersey brought ugly scenes that have now landed Argentina in front of football’s governing body

Ferran Torres settled a tense, goalless World Cup final in the 106th minute of extra time, giving Spain a 1-0 win over Lionel Messi’s Argentina.

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It was a domination on the scoreboard that never quite matched the run of play; Spain controlled possession throughout but couldn’t find a breakthrough.

Argentina, unable to muster a single shot in regulation time and none on target across the full 120 minutes, leaned instead on physicality to stay in the contest.

That approach boiled over well before the final whistle. Enzo Fernández was shown two yellow cards in quick succession late in normal time, and once Torres’s goal sealed the title, things got worse.

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Nahuel Molina reportedly shoved Rodri as the Spain midfielder celebrated, igniting a scuffle in which Leandro Paredes threw a punch and shoved Gavi to the ground.

Adding to the disorder, Argentina coach Roberto Ayala reportedly clashed with Dani Olmo, landing a punch of his own on the Spain forward.

FIFA has since confirmed it is taking the incidents seriously. Citing its Disciplinary Code, the organisation said it has appointed a Disciplinary and Ethics Prosecutor to examine the post-match confrontations, with more details expected once that investigation concludes.

The fallout has drawn sharp criticism from pundits, including former England goalkeeper Joe Hart, who praised Messi for shaking hands with every Spanish player amid the chaos while condemning the conduct of his teammates and coaching staff.

Hart argued that Rodri’s celebration may have provoked tempers further, but insisted Argentina’s players had no excuse for how they reacted after 120 minutes of frustration.

For Spain, the ugly aftermath does little to dim what was otherwise a hard-earned coronation, a team built on control and patience finally rewarded in the dying embers of extra time.

For Argentina, the tournament ends not with the heartbreak of a final defeat alone, but with the prospect of disciplinary sanctions hanging over several of its players and coaching staff.

FIFA has not indicated a timeline for when the prosecutor’s findings will be made public.

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