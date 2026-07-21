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Three more suspects arrested in Spring Valley robbery, firearms recovered

Muraya Kamunde
By Muraya Kamunde
1 Min Read

Police officers have arrested three more suspects believed to be linked to a series of robbery incidents within Nairobi and its environs.

During the operation conducted in Githurai, Mwiki, Kiambu County, the suspects attempted to flee but were successfully apprehended.

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A subsequent search at a residence in Githurai, Kimbo, associated with the suspects led to the recovery of two firearms, each loaded with ammunition.

Preliminary investigations have linked the suspects to a recent armed robbery incident that was captured on CCTV footage, in which armed assailants robbed members of the public at a popular restaurant along General Mathenge Road in Spring Valley before escaping on motorcycles.

The scene was processed by Crime Scene Investigations (CSI) officers, and all recovered exhibits were secured for forensic examination. The suspects remain in police custody pending further investigations and appropriate legal action.

The National Police Service (NPS) reaffirmed its commitment to dismantling criminal networks and ensuring that all those involved in crimes face the full force of the law.

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